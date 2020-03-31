Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,260.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 334,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $826.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.