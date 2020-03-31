Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NWE opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.