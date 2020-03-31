Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 601 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.