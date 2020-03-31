Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.40. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.