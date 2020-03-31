Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,320 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 211,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 139,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth about $7,451,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Biologic Products by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBPO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CBPO stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.01.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

