Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,131 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,433,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after buying an additional 704,131 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 531,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.