Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 45,100 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 352.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of GNL opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.77. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

