Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,320,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,222,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 131,502 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 443,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

