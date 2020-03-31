Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $853,000 in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.