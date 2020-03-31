Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

