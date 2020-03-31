Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,274 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Navient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

