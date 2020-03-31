Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 223,400 Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 223,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprint by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 74,444 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprint by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.