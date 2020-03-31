Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 667,637 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.