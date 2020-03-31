Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 23,250 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

