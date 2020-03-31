Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.