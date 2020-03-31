Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 37,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

