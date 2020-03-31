Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 18,482 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 264.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of CommVault Systems worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,933,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 157,710 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet downgraded CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CVLT stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

