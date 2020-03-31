Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of $288.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

