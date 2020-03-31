Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) shares fell 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, 4,051 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPIRY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Piraeus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Piraeus Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

