Piper Sandler Weighs in on Trustmark Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 18.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.