Piper Sandler Weighs in on Simon Property Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $56.27 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.