Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alexander & Baldwin Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

