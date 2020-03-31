Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

