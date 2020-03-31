Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.