Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $56,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,786,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,548,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.87.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.