Pi Financial Analysts Give Savaria (TSE:SIS) a C$14.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria (TSE:SIS) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIS. Laurentian decreased their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$10.36 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The firm has a market cap of $526.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.55.

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total value of C$26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,050.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

