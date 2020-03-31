Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 606.70 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 677.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 712.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

