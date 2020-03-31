PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

