Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,866. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

