Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.79.

PLC stock opened at C$19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$17.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.77. The firm has a market cap of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 61.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.96.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

