PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of PCAR opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.