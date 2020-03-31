Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Lowered to $54.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

