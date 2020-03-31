Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 47.39 and a quick ratio of 47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.