Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.99 million, a PE ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

