Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of IPHA opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma S.A. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.