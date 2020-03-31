Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $273,000 Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

SA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

