Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 3,105 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of IES worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IES by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IESC. TheStreet downgraded shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. IES Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

