Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 2,367 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Utah Medical Products worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTMD. BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $291.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.