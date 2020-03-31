Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 15,312 Shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Pico worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pico by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pico by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pico by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Pico by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pico by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PICO opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Pico Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pico had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter.

Pico declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

