Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Inseego as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 7,353.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 83,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

