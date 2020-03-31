Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $308,000 Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 428,618 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $574.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

