Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $306,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,702 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Exelon by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,165 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.