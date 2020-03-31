Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $297,000 in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Harpoon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,173 shares of company stock worth $333,231 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

