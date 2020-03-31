Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $291,000 in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of PC Tel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PC Tel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 215,964 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTI. TheStreet cut shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PC Tel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.07. PC Tel Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts predict that PC Tel Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

