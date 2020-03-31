Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $281,000 in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.53. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
