Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $281,000 in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.53. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

