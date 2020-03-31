Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $275,000 in Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visterra in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Visterra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Visterra during the third quarter valued at $5,067,000.

NASDAQ:VIST opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Visterra Inc has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

