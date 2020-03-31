Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $295,000 Stock Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,717 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ TUES opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

