Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $290,000 Holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

