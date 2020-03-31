Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Cue Biopharma worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 557.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CUE opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cue Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $22.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.