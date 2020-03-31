Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter.

HMTV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

